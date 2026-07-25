Arm Just Scored a Major Server Market Share Win. What That Means for ARM Stock Here.

Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is back in the spotlight after a new IDC report revealed a major turning point in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market. Arm-based rack-scale GPU servers have officially overtaken x86 systems as the leading accelerated computing platform, marking a significant shift in how the world's largest cloud providers are building AI infrastructure. Arm, which licenses processor designs used across smartphones, data centers, and AI servers, is benefiting from the rapid adoption of Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) rack-scale AI platforms, many of which are powered by Arm architecture

According to IDC, Arm-based accelerated server spending climbed to $53 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while spending on x86-based systems, primarily powered by Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), fell to $34.6 billion, underscoring a meaningful shift in where AI infrastructure investments are flowing. In fact, the opportunity ahead remains enormous. IDC now expects global AI infrastructure spending to reach $497 billion in 2026, up an impressive 56% year-over-year (YOY), and forecasts the market will surpass $1 trillion by 2029.

With AI investment showing little sign of slowing, the latest data reinforces Arm's growing importance in powering the next generation of AI data centers.

About Arm Stock

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm Holdings has quietly become one of the most influential companies in the global semiconductor industry. Unlike traditional chipmakers, Arm doesn't manufacture semiconductors. Instead, it designs and licenses the power-efficient processor architectures, advanced compute subsystems, and purpose-built silicon that power billions of devices worldwide. Its technology can be found in everything from smartphones, PCs, and automobiles to cloud data centers and the latest AI servers, with the company estimating that its architecture touches 100% of the connected global population.

As artificial intelligence reshapes the technology landscape, Arm has emerged as a foundational platform for the AI era. Its energy-efficient, high-performance computing architecture gives the world's leading technology companies the flexibility to design, build, and deploy AI infrastructure at scale, making it a critical enabler of next-generation AI workloads. Backed by the world's largest computing ecosystem of more than 22 million developers, Arm has steadily expanded far beyond its mobile roots into cloud computing, data centers, and AI infrastructure.

With demand for AI compute accelerating at an unprecedented pace, the company is increasingly finding itself at the center of one of the biggest technology investment cycles in decades, and its growing presence across the semiconductor ecosystem has made it one of the most closely watched AI stocks on Wall Street. With a market capitalization of roughly $302.31 billion, Arm Holdings has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.

As demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge, investors have poured into the stock, betting that Arm's technology will play a central role in powering the next generation of computing. The optimism has translated into exceptional shareholder returns. ARM stock has soared 68.5% over the past year and 146.7% so far in 2026, leaving the broader market far behind. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 17% over the past year and 8.8% year-to-date (YTD), highlighting just how strongly investors have embraced Arm's AI-driven growth story.

Inside Arm’s Q4 Earnings Report

Arm wrapped up fiscal 2026 on a strong note, delivering record fourth-quarter revenue of $1.49 billion in early May, which was comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations of roughly $1.47 billion. The stellar finish marked three consecutive years of roughly 20% annual revenue growth since the company returned to the public markets, lifting full-year revenue to $4.92 billion. A closer look at the numbers shows that growth was broad-based.

Royalty revenue rose 11% YOY to $671 million, fueled by the continued adoption of higher-value technologies such as Armv9 architecture and Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS), along with the growing deployment of Arm-based chips in data centers. Meanwhile, license and other revenue jumped 29% to $819 million, reflecting robust demand for Arm's intellectual property portfolio and continued contributions from its licensing backlog.

Also, the company continued expanding its customer base. Total Arm licenses increased by six during the quarter to 56, including more than half of its top 30 customers. Adoption of Arm Flexible Access also gained momentum, rising by 11 customers to a total of 329. Management highlighted exceptionally strong demand for its Arm AGI CPU, noting that customer commitments across fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 now exceed $2 billion, more than double the level the company projected when the product was first launched.

Meanwhile, remaining performance obligations (RPO), a measure of contracted revenue that will be recognized in future periods, declined 7% YOY to $2.07 billion. Management attributed the decline to faster revenue conversion rather than weaker customer demand, as previously booked business moved onto the income statement more quickly.

The company's strong revenue growth translated into impressive profitability. Non-GAAP earnings climbed to a record $0.60 per share, up 9% YOY, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.58, while operating margins remained exceptionally healthy at nearly 49%. Arm also ended the quarter with a robust balance sheet, holding $3.60 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, giving it ample financial flexibility to invest in future growth.

Looking ahead, Arm expects fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $1.26 billion at the midpoint, with non-GAAP earnings per share projected between $0.36 and $0.44. Investors won't have to wait long for the next update, as the company is set to report fiscal first-quarter 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29.

How Do Analysts View Arm Stock?

Wall Street continues to view Arm favorably, with the stock carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 31 analysts covering the company, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," three rate it "Moderate Buy," nine suggest "Hold," and just one has a "Strong Sell" recommendation. The upside potential also remains compelling.

The average price target of $317.48 implies 19.6% upside from current levels, while the most bullish target of $500 suggests the stock could surge 88.4%. Despite Arm's remarkable rally, many analysts believe the AI chip designer still has room to benefit from the multi-year AI infrastructure boom.