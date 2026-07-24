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Workday's Q2 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $31.6 billion, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is a leading enterprise platform that powers HR, finance, and IT operations with AI-driven solutions built on trusted business processes. Trusted by more than 11,500 organizations worldwide, Workday enables intelligent automation that drives measurable business outcomes.

The Pleasanton, California-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2027 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts predict WDAY to report EPS of $1.26, a growth of 26% from $1 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the enterprise software maker to report EPS of $5.38, a rise of 16.7% from $4.61 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is projected to increase 30.7% year-over-year to $7.03 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Workday have decreased 45.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK37.1% increase over the same period.

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Workday shares rose 5.2% following its Q1 2027 results on May 21 after the company reported better-than-expected $2.54 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS of $2.66. Subscription revenue, a key growth metric, increased 14.3% year-over-year to $2.35 billion, with net new business contributing 40% of that growth. Investor confidence was further supported by strong adoption of Workday's AI-powered platform, with its recruiting agent supporting 14 million hiring processes during the quarter, up 44%, reinforcing demand for its AI-driven HR and finance software.

Analysts' consensus view on WDAY stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 43 analysts covering the stock, 23 recommend a "Strong Buy," three "Moderate Buy," 15 "Holds," and two give a "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target is $173.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,415.83 +7.53 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 175.78 -2.67 -1.50%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDAY 133.21 +5.34 +4.18%
Workday Inc

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