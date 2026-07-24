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NetApp's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NetApp Corporate Headquarters By wolterke
NetApp Corporate Headquarters By wolterke

San Jose, California-based NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $32.3 billion and operates through two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. 

The company is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.70 on a diluted basis, up 42.9% from $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.16, up 10.8% from $6.46 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.9% year over year (YoY) to $7.94 in fiscal 2028.         

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NTAP stock has surged 55.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK37.1% rise during the same time frame.    

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On May 29, NTAP stock soared 22.4% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.43, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.58 billion. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on NTAP, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a “Strong Buy,” 13 recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” NTAP’s average analyst price target is $177.53, indicating a 7.8% upside from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTAP 165.98 +1.34 +0.81%
Netapp Inc
$SPX 7,408.30 -90.66 -1.21%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 178.90 +0.45 +0.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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