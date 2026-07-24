NetApp's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

San Jose, California-based NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP ) provides a range of enterprise software, systems, and services that customers use to transform their data infrastructures in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $32.3 billion and operates through two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.70 on a diluted basis, up 42.9% from $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.16, up 10.8% from $6.46 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 10.9% year over year (YoY) to $7.94 in fiscal 2028.

NTAP stock has surged 55.5% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.5% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 37.1% rise during the same time frame.

On May 29, NTAP stock soared 22.4% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.43, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $9 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.58 billion.