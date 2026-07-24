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News Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock
News Corp signage by- JHVEPhoto via iStock

Valued at $16.9 billion by market cap, News Corporation (NWS) is a diversified global media and information services company with operations spanning news publishing, digital real estate, book publishing, and subscription video services. Headquartered in New York, the company owns a portfolio of well-known brands that generate revenue through advertising, subscriptions, licensing, and digital services.

The global media and information powerhouse is gearing up to report its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the event, Wall Street currently forecasts a profit of $0.15 per share on a diluted basis, down 21.1% from $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. On the bright side, the company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Looking beyond the immediate quarter, the broader trajectory appears more constructive. In the current year, analysts expect NWS’ EPS to climb 7.9% to $0.96 from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. Additionally, its EPS is expected to rise 16.7% annually to $1.12 in fiscal 2027. 

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NWS stock has dropped 11.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% gains and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC2.8% downtick over the same time frame.

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News Corp has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors have remained cautious about its legacy news publishing operations, slower-than-expected monetization of its digital initiatives, and cyclical weakness in advertising and real estate-related businesses. While the company continues to expand its higher-margin, subscription-driven businesses such as Dow Jones and Digital Real Estate Services, the transition has been gradual, limiting investor enthusiasm despite solid operating performance.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. All three analysts covering the stock recommend a "Strong Buy." The average price target of $37.50 implies 26.1% upside potential from current trading levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,408.30 -90.66 -1.21%
S&P 500 Index
NWS 29.75 -1.20 -3.88%
News Corp Cl B
XLC 105.38 -3.82 -3.50%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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