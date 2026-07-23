What to Expect From Coherent's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $61.1 billion , Coherent Corp. ( COHR ) is a global leader in photonics, delivering innovative photon-based technologies that power advancements in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets. It combines a broad technology portfolio, resilient supply chain, and global scale to help customers solve complex technological challenges.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Ahead of the release, analysts predict COHR to report EPS of $1.43 , a growth of 93.2% from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Coherent to report EPS of $4.70, a surge of 75.4% from $2.68 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Coherent have climbed 221.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.9% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 39.3% increase over the same period.

Although Coherent beat expectations with Q3 2026 revenue of $1.81 billion, adjusted EPS of $1.41, and improved adjusted gross margin of 37.7% on May 6, its shares tumbled 7.4% the next day. Additionally, management issued Q4 guidance above consensus , forecasting revenue of $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion (midpoint: $1.98 billion) and an adjusted EPS midpoint of $1.62.