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What to Expect From Coherent's Q4 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $61.1 billion, Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a global leader in photonics, delivering innovative photon-based technologies that power advancements in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets. It combines a broad technology portfolio, resilient supply chain, and global scale to help customers solve complex technological challenges.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Ahead of the release, analysts predict COHR to report EPS of $1.43, a growth of 93.2% from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Coherent to report EPS of $4.70, a surge of 75.4% from $2.68 in fiscal 2025

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Shares of Coherent have climbed 221.8% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.9% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK39.3% increase over the same period.

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Although Coherent beat expectations with Q3 2026 revenue of $1.81 billion, adjusted EPS of $1.41, and improved adjusted gross margin of 37.7% on May 6, its shares tumbled 7.4% the next day. Additionally, management issued Q4 guidance above consensus, forecasting revenue of $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion (midpoint: $1.98 billion) and an adjusted EPS midpoint of $1.62.

Analysts' consensus view on COHR stock remains bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend a "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and five "Holds." The average analyst price target is $395.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.27 -0.51 -0.28%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
COHR 312.19 -5.03 -1.59%
Coherent Corp

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