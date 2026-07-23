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What to Expect From LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $20.1 billion, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is one of the world's largest chemical and plastics manufacturers, producing materials used in packaging, automotive, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with global manufacturing operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

LYB is gearing up to announce its second-quarter results before the market opens on Friday, July 31. Ahead of the event, analysts expect LYB to deliver a non-GAAP profit of $3.56 per share, up 474.2% from $0.62 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has exceeded Street estimates on the bottom line twice over the past four quarters, it has missed projections on two other occasions.

For the current fiscal 2026, analysts project the chemical giant to deliver a non-GAAP EPS of $8.73, up 413.5% from 1.70 in fiscal 2025.

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LYB stock prices have tanked 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.9% returns and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB10.6% rise during the same time frame.

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On Jul. 7, LyondellBasell shares rose 3.1% after the company unveiled a new sustainable packaging solution for Mondelez International, Inc.’s (MDLZ) Marabou chocolate bars. Developed with partners including Amcor and Taghleef Industries, the packaging uses LYB's recycled-content polymers and highlights the company's expanding circular plastics business and long-term chemical recycling strategy.

Analysts remain cautiously upbeat about the stock’s prospects. LyondellBasell has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $67.40 suggests an 8.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MDLZ 60.86 +1.00 +1.67%
Mondelez Intl Inc
LYB 62.32 +1.13 +1.85%
Lyondellbasell Industries NV
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 50.82 +0.72 +1.44%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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