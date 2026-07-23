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Here's What to Expect From Cardinal Health's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cardinal Health logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro
Cardinal Health logo under a magnifying glass_ By Casimiro

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, operates as a healthcare services and products company. Valued at $53.2 billion by market cap, the company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising. The healthcare giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Aug. 11. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CAH to report a profit of $2.42 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.4% from $2.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CAH to report EPS of $10.77, up 30.7% from $8.24 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.5% year over year to $12.01 in fiscal 2027.

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CAH stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 40.4% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV19.4% returns over the same time frame.

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CAH outperformed as investors gained confidence in continued momentum across specialty, biosimilars, and growth businesses. A top-line miss in Pharma and Specialty Solutions reflected moderating GLP-1 growth and IRA pricing pressures, but this was offset by 20%+ specialty revenue growth, progress on Solaris and ADS integrations, and operational resilience. Management raised full-year profit guidance, citing cost efficiencies, automation investments, and synergy realization, while noting that tariff and IRA uncertainties remain.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CAH stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” CAH’s average analyst price target is $252.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 159.43 -0.82 -0.51%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,498.96 -10.24 -0.14%
S&P 500 Index
CAH 220.54 -6.55 -2.88%
Cardinal Health

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