Bitcoin Has Returned 0% for 5 Years. Get Ready for the S&P 500 to Do the Same.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has officially hit a major landmark: its five-year anniversary of being at the exact same price level. Depending on the day’s volatile swings, Bitcoin is trading virtually right back where it sat in 2021.

For an asset class hailed as the undisputed future of global finance, five full years of net-zero capital returns is a stark, unavoidable reality check.

Still, the “true believers” haven’t surrendered an inch of ground. How can a community stay radically bullish after half a decade of flat performance?

More importantly for equity investors: Could this exact same situation be waiting for the major U.S. stock indexes?

Why Bitcoin Fans Stay Optimistic

To understand why Bitcoin’s core advocates remain unfazed by five years of zero net returns, you have to realize that crypto was never priced as a traditional business. It doesn’t have an earnings multiple, a balance sheet, or a cash flow stream. It is driven purely by monetary ideology and supply-side mechanics.

True believers view a five-year flatline as a period of structural accumulation. They point to three core arguments:

First, in the high-risk world of alternative assets, surviving five years of brutal regulatory crackdowns, exchange implosions, and aggressive central bank interest rate hikes without going to zero is seen as an absolute victory.

Second, crypto advocates view every four-year halving cycle as a supply shock. They believe that as long as the hard-capped supply limit remains intact, fiat currency debasement will eventually trigger the next explosive upward leg.

Third, long-term holders treat the wild 50% drawdowns and subsequent recoveries inside that 5-year range as noise, believing that consolidation at high price levels builds a permanent floor for the next macro wave.

It is easy for stock market investors to look at Bitcoin’s multi-year flatline and say “that could never happen here.” But retail traders have notoriously short memories.

If you think a major, liquid benchmark can’t lock you into five-plus years of zero returns while you endure heart-stopping volatility along the way, history has some brutal news for you. The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has suffered this exact same fate twice already in this century alone. And we’re only one-quarter of the way through it.

Here’s what Bitcoin looks like over the past five years. Lots of movement, but no net gain.

And, here’s the S&P 500, in what I think is a similarly precarious position. The right side of its chart is where the left side of Bitcoin’s was. High, but looking lower.

We saw this type of top leading to a five-year zero-gain event back in the 2000-2005 period, during the dot-com bubble and the aftermath. Investors who bought SPY at the peak of the dot-com bubble sat through an awful, unrelenting, 40%-plus drawdown. Even after five years of holding on through a sharp economic recovery, their core stock positions were worth the exact same amount they paid for them.

Then, there was the 2007-2012 period. There, investors who bought the market highs in 2007 endured the Great Financial Crisis. Five years later, in 2012, after enduring historic volatility, their portfolios had simply fought their way back to breakeven.

In fact, if you look at the extended “lost decade” from 2000 to 2010, the S&P 500 actually generated a negative total return over a 10-year stretch. This is the thing investors do not think much about until it is already happening. Which might be the case right now.

Why the U.S. Stock Indexes Face the Same Risk Today

The setup facing broad U.S. equity indexes right now carries very similar ingredients that created those previous lost half-decades. First, there’s the extreme valuation multiples. When you price equity indexes at historical CAPE ratio highs (over 40x) based on a hyper-concentrated group of tech stocks, future returns are naturally pulled forward. You pay tomorrow's prices today. I truly think that’s where we are here in mid-2026. And why the market’s bid is so weak this summer. I think it is more than just the summer doldrums or the classic “low volume” excuse.

What’s the root fundamental cause? Just as telecom overbuilding killed tech returns in 2000, the current corporate spending cannibalization — where companies drain balance sheets to fund AI hardware before seeing matching software revenues — threatens to cap profit margins.

With short-term Treasury debt offering a reliable 5% risk-free yield, equity valuations can no longer rely on the “There Is No Alternative” (TINA) tailwind that drove the post-2008 bull market.

If the broad equity indexes enter a period where earnings growth slows down to digest the current infrastructure buildout, SPY could easily spend the next five years bouncing inside a wide, frustrating trading range, delivering zero net capital appreciation to buy-and-hold investors.

Yet in between the proverbial raindrops, there is all kinds of trading potential. See all that volatility above, over a shorter time frame? This can be an opportunity. And that means we don’t have to retire our equity portfolios. Just speed up the turnover within them.