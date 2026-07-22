EchoStar’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

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EchoStar Corporation (ECHO), headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, is a global communications company providing satellite, wireless, broadband, and video services. It delivers connectivity, networking, and content solutions for consumers, businesses, operators, and government customers, leveraging its technology, spectrum, engineering, and communications infrastructure worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $26.2 billion.

ECHO is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.28 per share, a 73.6% improvement from a loss of $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. ECHO has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing expectations in one quarter.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report a loss of $1.75 per share, improving 52.1% from a loss of $3.65 per share in fiscal 2025. Looking ahead, analysts project EchoStar will return to profitability in fiscal 2027, with EPS rising 123.4% to $0.41.

ECHO stock has delivered impressive returns, gaining 234.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 19.1%, and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which climbed 2.3% during the same period.

On May 11, 2026, EchoStar announced its FY 2026 Q1 earnings, and its shares rose 1.6%. Total revenue declined 5.2% year-over-year to $3.67 billion, while its net loss narrowed 27.5% year-over-year to $146.89 million from $202.67 million. The company's diluted loss per share improved 28.2% to $0.51 from $0.71, reflecting reduced losses despite lower revenue. The company closed the quarter with 6.63 million pay-TV subscribers, including 4.84 million DISH TV subscribers and 1.79 million Sling TV subscribers.

Analysts remain bullish on ECHO, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the seven analysts covering the stock, five recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and one suggests a "Hold." The average price target of $137.17 implies a potential upside of 44.8% from the current share price.