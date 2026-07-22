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Solventum’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Maplewood, Minnesota-headquartered Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is a global healthcare company that develops medical technologies, products, and software to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery. It currently has a market cap of $13.7 billion.

The healthcare company is expected to announce its Q2 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 5, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SOLV to report a profit of $1.91 per share on a diluted basis, up 13% from $1.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is noteworthy.

For the current year, analysts expect SOLV to report EPS of $6.58, up 7.7% from $6.11 in fiscal 2025

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Over the past 52 weeks, SOLV has lagged behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.1% gains, and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV22.2% returns, with shares up 8.7% during this period.

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Solventum has lagged the broader market over the past year amid investor concerns about its weak growth outlook and profitability. The company has reported little to no organic revenue growth, while analysts expect flat sales over the next 12 months, signaling subdued demand. Additionally, its free cash flow margins have deteriorated significantly over the past years, raising concerns about higher capital requirements and the company's ability to improve profitability following its spin-off from 3M.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SOLV is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, seven give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” SOLV’s average analyst price target is $83.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.5% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOLV 78.60 -0.65 -0.82%
Solventum Corporation
XLV 160.25 +1.00 +0.63%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,509.20 +65.92 +0.89%
S&P 500 Index

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