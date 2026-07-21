Ahead of Tesla Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for TSLA Stock

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Tesla (TSLA) stands at a critical inflection point as it prepares to report second-quarter 2026 earnings after the market close on Wednesday, July 22.

Wall Street consensus expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31, representing a nearly 15% increase on a year-over-year basis, on revenue of at least $25.7 billion, up 16% from last year.

Tesla’s recent delivery report (480,126 vehicles delivered in Q2, up 25% year-on-year) provides a strong volume foundation.

But it may already be baked into the Tesla stock price, which currently sits about 14% above its 52-week low .

Where Options Data Suggests Tesla Stock Is Headed

The market’s muted reaction on the recent delivery beat signals that expectations are extremely elevated and a beat is now viewed as baseline rather than a catalyst.

Options traders have also taken a bearish stance, with one session recording about $550 million in net short delta exposure and September put volume outnumbering calls currently.

The expected move by the end of this week sits at about 6% at writing, meaningfully below Tesla’s average post-earnings swing of roughly 9%.

Investor focus has shifted decisively beyond vehicle deliveries toward margins, free cash flow, and progress on the electric vehicle company’s AI-related initiatives.

Capital expenditures (capex) are expected to surge to $6.6 billion in Q2, contributing to anticipated negative free cash flow of $3.2 billion — the first negative quarter since early 2024.

The company's full-year 2026 capex guidance of over $25 billion, up dramatically from about $9 billion in the prior year, represents a step change in spending that management acknowledges could lead to negative free cash flow for the remainder of the year.

TSLA Shares Are Overpriced Heading Into Q2 Earnings

Tesla’s robotaxi and Optimus humanoid robot programs remain the primary long-term valuation drivers, with Bank of America maintaining a “Buy” rating and $460 price target based largely on these catalysts.

However, prediction markets assign a 16% probability only to Optimus scaling this year and 19% to a California robotaxi launch, creating a significant disconnect between the valuation multiple and realized milestone probabilities.

Meanwhile, TSLA shares’ forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of about 296x leaves minimal margin for execution delays.

Data is bearish heading into Tesla’s earnings also because competitive dynamics are intensifying, with BYD (BYDDY) delivering 557,090 battery-electric vehicles in Q2 to reclaim the global lead, and Rivian launching its R2 SUV directly targeting Tesla’s core Model Y segment.

That said, Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions reached 1.3 million by the end of Q1 at $99 per month, up from 850,000 a year earlier, representing a growing high-margin software sales stream that will receive considerable attention during the earnings call.

The Berlin Gigafactory production ramp targeting 7,500 vehicles a week demonstrates operational momentum in Europe, though the broader question remains whether volume growth translates into sustainable margin expansion.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Tesla

Technical indicators paint a vulnerable picture as well, with the stock trading below its key moving averages (MAs).

That said, the consensus rating on Tesla shares sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $418 indicating potential upside of roughly 13% from here.

Crucially, aggressive insider selling in the trailing six months, with four sell transactions against no buys, adds a cautionary signal.

All in all, the risk-reward calculus heading into TSLA’s earnings report appears asymmetric to the downside, given that delivery beats failed to spark enthusiasm, margins face pressure from both competition and capex, and the stock’s elevated multiple demands near-flawless execution on autonomy timelines that markets increasingly doubt will materialize on schedule.

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