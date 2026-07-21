What to Expect From Alliant Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Madison, Wisconsin-based Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT ) operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electric and natural gas services in the United States. The company has a market cap of $19.1 billion and operates through IPL and WPL segments. The company's IPL segment primarily engages in generating and distributing electricity and distributing and transporting natural gas to retail customers in select markets in Iowa.

PPL is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Thursday, July 30 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.69 on a diluted basis, up 1.5% from $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $3.43, up 6.5% from $3.22 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.3% year over year (YoY) to $3.68 in fiscal 2027.

LNT stock has grown 15.3% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 18.2% rise but outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLU ) 7.3% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, LNT stock rose 2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.2 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $0.82, matching Wall Street’s forecasts. Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.36 to $3.46 per share.