Evergy’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is a regulated electric utility providing clean, safe, and reliable electricity to 1.7 million customers through its operating subsidiaries. With a market capitalization of about $19.7 billion, the company invests in renewable energy, grid modernization, and innovative technologies while supporting electric vehicle infrastructure and delivering long-term value to customers and shareholders.

EVRG is set to report its Q2 earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2026, before the market opens. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report diluted EPS of $0.87, up 6.1% from $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. EVRG has surpassed Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the past four trailing quarters while missing estimates in the other two.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $4.25, up 11% from $3.83 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is projected to increase another 7.1% year over year to $4.55 in fiscal 2027.

EVRG stock has gained 23.6% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which climbed 7.3% during the same period.

On July 6, 2026, Evergy secured a new $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, replacing its existing agreements and extending funding through 2031. The deal strengthens the company's financial flexibility and supports its long-term grid and generation investments. Investors reacted positively, sending the stock up about 1% in the following trading session.

Analysts remain fairly bullish on EVRG, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," while six suggest a "Hold." The average price target of $92.62 implies a potential upside of 8.8% from the current share price.