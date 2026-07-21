Here's What to Expect From Gen Digital’s Next Earnings Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a global digital safety company providing cybersecurity, online privacy, identity protection, reputation management, and financial wellness solutions through brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, and MoneyLion. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the company serves nearly 500 million users worldwide and uses AI to deliver personalized, trusted digital and financial protection. It currently has a market capitalization of about $16.1 billion.

GEN is set to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, August 6, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $0.62, up 14.8% from $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. However, GEN has missed Wall Street's EPS estimates in each of the past four trailing quarters.

For fiscal 2027, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $2.59, up 18.8% from $2.18 in fiscal 2026. Moreover, its EPS is projected to increase another 15.8% year over year to $3 in fiscal 2028.

GEN stock has plunged 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 18.2%, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which climbed 34.7% during the same period.

On July 20, 2026, Gen Digital's MoneyLion business launched MoneyLion One, a premium financial membership that combines cash-back rewards, high-yield savings, LifeLock-powered identity protection, managed investing, and AI-driven financial insights. The offering aims to boost customer engagement, expand recurring subscription revenue, and strengthen Gen's financial wellness ecosystem.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on GEN, with the stock earning a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a "Strong Buy," while six suggest a "Hold." The average price target of $30.70 implies a potential upside of 15.1% from the current share price.