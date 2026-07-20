Here’s What to Expect From BXP’s Next Earnings Report

BXP, Inc. (BXP) is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) that develops, owns, and manages premier office and mixed-use properties across major gateway markets. Its operations center on leasing, property management, and redevelopment, with a focus on high-quality workplaces for corporate and professional tenants. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion.

BXP is expected to report its second-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on July 28, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts have a mixed outlook about the company’s bottom-line trajectory.

Analysts expect BXP to report a profit of $1.71 per share on a diluted basis for Q2, flat year-over-year (YOY). The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in three of the four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect BXP’s diluted EPS to decline annually to $6.95, followed by a 3% improvement to $7.16 in fiscal 2027.

As investors are worried about slow office leasing demand, the stock has grown only modestly. Over the past 52 weeks, BXP’s stock has gained 1.2% and by 3.5% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 18.4% and 8.9% over the same periods, respectively. Therefore, the stock has underperformed the broader market.

We now compare BXP’s performance with that of its sector. The State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has increased 8.9% over the past 52 weeks and 12.6% YTD. Therefore, the stock has also underperformed the sector over these periods.

For the first quarter, BXP’s revenue grew marginally YOY to $872.15 million, while its EPS grew from $0.39 to $0.64 over the same period. In Q1, the REIT executed 68 leases totaling more than 1.1 million square feet. On June 17, BXP announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, after which the shares popped 2.6% intraday on June 18.

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about BXP’s future. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” The rating configuration has become more bullish over the past month, with the number of “Strong Buy” ratings increasing from 10 to 11. BXP also has 12 “Hold” ratings. The mean price target of $70.14 implies a marginal upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $84 implies 20.3% upside.