Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What to Expect From MetLife's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Metlife Inc NY HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Metlife Inc NY HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. Valued at $60.5 billion by market cap, the company also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products, as well as other products and services. The global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MET to report a profit of $2.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.8% from $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect MET to report EPS of $9.94, up 11.8% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.5% year over year to $10.98 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

MET stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF7.1% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MET’s outperformance comes from a diversified insurance and retirement platform that’s delivering across the board. In Q1 2026, growth was broad-based as Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions, Asia, Latin America, and EMEA all contributed, while strong sales in Japan, Korea, and Latin America pushed premiums higher. In addition, long-term trends like aging populations and a greater focus on retirement planning are driving demand for income products, employee benefits, and protection. To capture this, MET is executing its New Frontier strategy to turn market leadership into steady earnings growth. At the same time, the company is modernizing through AI and digital investments that improve service and productivity, and the PineBridge integration is strengthening its asset management capabilities.

On May 6, MET shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.42, up 23.5% year over year. The company’s revenue stood at $19.1 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MET stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” MET’s average analyst price target is $97, indicating a potential upside of 3.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.99 -0.27 -0.48%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,476.82 +19.13 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
MET 93.14 -0.86 -0.91%
Metlife Inc

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Wooden blocks with the word BONDS spelled out on top of money by Worawith via Adobe Stock 2
5% Bond Returns Are a Gift for Retirement Investors. My Favorite Way to Invest in Treasurys Lets You Earn a Paycheck No Matter What the Market Does.
An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 3
Dear Intel Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock 4
Alibaba Stock Just Got Apple’s Biggest AI Endorsement. This Could Be a Game Changer for BABA.
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Alphabet Is Up 94% and Meta Is Down 5%. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best AI Dividend Stock to Buy Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.