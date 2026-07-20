What to Expect From MetLife's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. Valued at $60.5 billion by market cap, the company also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products, as well as other products and services. The global provider of insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MET to report a profit of $2.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.8% from $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect MET to report EPS of $9.94, up 11.8% from $8.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.5% year over year to $10.98 in fiscal 2027.

MET stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 7.1% returns over the same time frame.

MET’s outperformance comes from a diversified insurance and retirement platform that’s delivering across the board. In Q1 2026, growth was broad-based as Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions, Asia, Latin America, and EMEA all contributed, while strong sales in Japan, Korea, and Latin America pushed premiums higher. In addition, long-term trends like aging populations and a greater focus on retirement planning are driving demand for income products, employee benefits, and protection. To capture this, MET is executing its New Frontier strategy to turn market leadership into steady earnings growth. At the same time, the company is modernizing through AI and digital investments that improve service and productivity, and the PineBridge integration is strengthening its asset management capabilities.

On May 6, MET shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.42, up 23.5% year over year. The company’s revenue stood at $19.1 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MET stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” MET’s average analyst price target is $97, indicating a potential upside of 3.2% from the current levels.