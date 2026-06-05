Is MetLife Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

When thinking of insurance giants, New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) naturally commands attention. Founded in 1868, the company has built a global footprint, serving millions of customers across more than 40 countries with life, dental, disability, and financial services. Its market capitalization stands at $52.1 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MetLife is firmly positioned in this category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, signaling both scale and influence in the insurance and financial services industry. Its straightforward business model, consistent returns on equity, and diversified offerings have earned it a solid reputation.

Despite the strengths, MET’s chart tells a mixed story. Shares of MetLife touched a 52-week high of $85.29 on May 22, but since then, shares have slipped 2.2%. Over the past three months, MET has climbed 13.8%, which is impressive – and when comparing that against the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has rallied nearly 10.4% in the same period, MET stock has outperformed.

Take a wider view, however, and the comparison becomes less favorable. Over the past 52 weeks, shares of MetLife has returned 5.9%, well below the S&P 500’s 27% rally. The gap is evident in 2026 as well, with MET up 5.7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis versus the index’s 10.8% advance.

Still, the technical picture has improved considerably. After spending much of the spring trading below its key moving averages, MetLife has regained its footing and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since April. That shift suggests buyers have recently regained control, pointing to strengthening bullish momentum heading into the second half of the year.

Behind the stock’s recent resilience is a business that continues to fire on multiple cylinders. MetLife has spent years building a diversified insurance and retirement platform, and that breadth is paying off. In the first quarter of 2026, growth came from nearly every corner of the company, including Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions, Asia, Latin America, and EMEA. Strong sales in Japan, Korea, and Latin America helped push total premiums and the top line.

The company is also benefiting from long-term trends that are difficult to ignore. As populations age and retirement planning becomes a bigger priority, demand for retirement income products, employee benefits, and protection solutions continues to grow. MetLife is positioning itself to capture that demand through its New Frontier strategy, which focuses on turning its market leadership into steady earnings growth.

At the same time, the insurer is modernizing its operations. Investments in artificial intelligence and digital tools are helping improve customer service, streamline workflows, and boost productivity. The integration of PineBridge Investments is further strengthening its asset management capabilities.

Financially, MetLife remains on solid ground. The company ended Q1 with $22.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, giving it plenty of flexibility to fund dividends and share buybacks. In fact, it repurchased $750 million worth of stock during the quarter and another $200 million in April. The main cloud hanging over the story remains the volatility in variable investment income, which can occasionally create earnings swings.

While MetLife’s shares have delivered respectable gains, some of its peers have been moving even faster. For example, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF) 12.6% gains over the past 52 weeks and 16.9% rally on a YTD basis have outpaced MET, highlighting the competitive nature of the insurance sector and the different growth trajectories among industry players.

Even so, Wall Street remains moderately upbeat on MET’s outlook. Analysts view the stock favorably, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating based on coverage from 19 analysts. More importantly, many believe MET’s recent rally may not be over. The average price target of $93.25 implies roughly 11.7% upside potential from current levels, while the most optimistic forecast points to a potential gain of about 27%. In other words, despite some recent underperformance against select peers, analysts still see MetLife as a company with meaningful room to grow.