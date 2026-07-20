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Here's What to Expect From Fox Corporation’s Next Earnings Report

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock

Fox Corporation (FOX) is a media company that produces and distributes news, sports, and entertainment content across television and digital platforms. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. Through these businesses, the company reaches millions of viewers and serves audiences, advertisers, and distribution partners across the United States.

With a strong presence in live news and sports programming, along with an expanding digital streaming business through Tubi, Fox has established itself as one of the country's leading media companies. The company's business spans broadcast television, cable networks, streaming services, and content production, allowing it to maintain a diversified presence across the evolving media landscape. 

Currently valued at a market capitalization of about $21.68 billion, the company is all set to lift the curtains on its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter report before the market opens on August 6. As Fox prepares to report its upcoming quarterly results, Wall Street expects earnings to moderate from last year's levels. Analysts project fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.15 per share, representing a 9.5% year-over-year decline. 

Even so, the company has built a solid track record of outperforming consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, raising expectations for another potential beat. Looking beyond the quarter, analysts expect Fox's earnings to remain broadly stable in fiscal 2026, with full-year EPS projected at $4.78. Growth is then expected to reaccelerate in fiscal 2027, with EPS forecast to climb roughly 19% year over year to $5.69 per share.

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While the broader market has continued to rally, Fox shares have been left behind. The stock has edged slightly lower over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has climbed 18.4%. Fox has also lagged the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which has posted a 3.7% gain over the same period.

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Fox Corporation delivered a strong fiscal third-quarter performance on May 11, comfortably surpassing Wall Street's expectations on both earnings and revenue. The media company reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, well ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.02, while revenue came in at $3.99 billion, exceeding analysts' forecast of $3.79 billion. Although total revenue declined from $4.37 billion in the year-ago quarter, the drop was largely expected. 

Advertising revenue fell to $1.56 billion from $2.04 billion a year earlier, reflecting a challenging comparison as the prior-year quarter benefited from broadcasting the Super Bowl, an event absent from this year's reporting period. Beneath the headline decline, however, the company's underlying business remained resilient. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 11% year over year to $954 million, supported by lower overall programming costs, a 3% increase in total distribution revenue, and double-digit growth in digital advertising revenue from its free streaming platform, Tubi. Those gains more than offset the revenue impact from the lack of a Super Bowl broadcast.

Despite Fox's lackluster share price performance over the past year, Wall Street remains optimistic about the company's longer-term prospects. The stock currently carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating, with six of the 14 analysts covering the company assigning a "Strong Buy" recommendation. Another seven analysts rate the stock "Hold," while one maintains a "Moderate Sell" rating. Collectively, analysts see meaningful upside ahead, with the consensus price target of $69.69 implying a potential gain of roughly 35% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,457.69 -76.08 -1.01%
S&P 500 Index
FOX 51.63 +0.55 +1.08%
Fox Corp Cl B
XLC 110.63 -0.02 -0.02%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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