Trump Just Gave a Shoutout to This Top Defense Contractor. Here’s What to Know.

An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_

President Donald Trump had some pointed words for one of the country's biggest defense contractors this week, and he said them right to a room full of top executives. General Dynamics (GD) found itself in the spotlight during a summit meant to boost America's defense manufacturing muscle. The president didn't hold back, even as he praised the company's products.

Here's what happened and why it matters for investors watching one of the Pentagon's most important suppliers.

General Dynamics Just Posted a Blowout Quarter

Before diving into what Trump said, it helps to understand where General Dynamics stands right now. The company just wrapped up a very strong start to 2026.

General Dynamics reported first quarter earnings of $4.10 per diluted share on revenue of $13.5 billion, according to comments from President Danny Deep and CFO Kim Kuryea on the company's earnings call. Operating earnings came in at $1.42 billion, with net earnings of $1.125 billion. Revenue climbed over 10% from the same period last year, and net earnings jumped more than 13%.

The company's shipbuilding unit, Marine Systems, stood out. Earnings in this segment rose 26.4%, driven by better productivity across its shipyards, which includes work on the Columbia class and Virginia class submarine programs, the very vessels Trump referenced at the summit.

General Dynamics landed more than $26 billion in new business during the quarter, pushing total backlog to $131 billion, a 48% increase year-over-year (YoY). GD also raised its full-year earnings guidance to $16.50 per share, up from $16.15 per share.

Trump Says Submarines Are Great But Too Slow to Build

According to Bloomberg:

Speaking at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Trump urged military contractors to accelerate production and named General Dynamics directly.

The event, organized by Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa., drew major names including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg. During his remarks, Trump pointed to General Dynamics' plans to invest $2.5 billion in submarine construction, but he made it clear he wants the work done faster.

He called the company's submarines the best in the world, while also saying the delivery pace needs to improve. He said similar things about other weapons systems, including the Patriot missile and Tomahawk programs.

Trump held the summit at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, a state that plays a big role in the upcoming midterm elections.

He also touted roughly $10 billion in defense investments tied to jobs in the state, though it wasn't clear how much of that figure reflects new commitments versus ones already announced.

The event comes as the administration pushes a broader effort to accelerate weapons production amid concerns that overseas conflicts have strained military stockpiles.

Pressure on Defense Contractors Is Ramping Up

Trump has pushed for a $1.5 trillion defense budget and, earlier this year, signed an order invoking the Defense Production Act, directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to address gaps in America's defense manufacturing capacity.

For General Dynamics specifically, the submarine business faces supply chain hurdles. On the earnings call, Deep said the company has made real strides. However, Electric Boat, the company's subsidiary that builds the Columbia-class submarine, saw a 29% jump in hours worked compared to a year earlier, along with a 52% increase in the delivery of critical materials.

Still, Deep declined to say exactly how fast the company is building submarines today, only noting that the goal remains two Virginia-class boats and one Columbia-class boat per year, a target the Navy has struggled to hit for years.

That gap between ambition and output appears to be precisely what drew Trump's attention. For investors, the takeaway is twofold. General Dynamics is executing well financially and winning enormous order volume, but the political pressure to accelerate delivery timelines isn't going away.

The pressure could shape how quickly the company needs to invest in shipyard capacity going forward, something management has already flagged as a priority for the rest of the year.

Out of the 24 analysts covering GD stock, 13 recommend “Strong Buy,” 10 recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average GD stock price target is $397, above the current price of $372.