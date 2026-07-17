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Cencora Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Cencora Inc_ HQ-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $59.9 billion, Cencora, Inc. (COR) is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization dedicated to improving the lives of people and animals worldwide. By partnering with pharmaceutical innovators and healthcare providers, the company enables secure, reliable access to therapies and healthcare solutions while advancing healthier futures.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast Cencora to report an adjusted EPS of $4.37, up 9.3% from $4 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the prescription drug distributor to report adjusted EPS of $17.79, a 11.2% rise from $16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 11.4% year-over-year to $19.81 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Cencora have gained nearly 5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.3% increase and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV22.4% return over the same period.

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Shares of Cencora tumbled 17.4% on May 6 after the company cut its fiscal-year revenue growth forecast to 4% - 6% following weaker-than-expected Q2 2026 results. Revenue was hurt by $2 billion in lost sales from branded drug price cuts, the loss of an oncology and a grocery customer, and a faster-than-expected shift by a major mail-order pharmacy customer to branded drugs, with U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue rising just 2.9% to $68.8 billion, below analysts' estimate. 

Overall, quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75, both came in below the consensus, outweighing the company's raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $17.65 - $17.90.

Analysts' consensus rating on COR stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy” and three give a "Hold" rating. The average analyst price target is $349.46, indicating a potential upside of 13.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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