Corn Pushing Higher on Friday, with Help from Wheat

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
Corn futures are showing gains of 1 to 3 ¾ cents so far on Friday. March options expire today. Spillover support from double digit gains in wheat is helping. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 3/4 cent to $3.94 1/4. With just a little over a week left in the Crop Insurance price discovery, the average December corn close has been $4.60, down a dime from the same period last year.

Export Sales data continues to show strong export sales, with old crop corn sales at 1.47 MMT in the week of 2/12, in the middle of the 0.6 and 2.2 MMT estimates. That was down from last week, but still 1.1% above the same week last year. New crop sales were at 65,700 MT in that week.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 132,000 MT in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.39 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.48 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 439-6s +3-4 +0.80%
Corn
ZCH26 427-4s +1-6 +0.41%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9423 +0.0182 +0.46%
US Corn Price Idx

