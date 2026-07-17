Texas Pacific Land’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is one of the largest landowners in Texas, managing approximately 873,000 surface acres and oil and gas royalty interests in the Permian Basin. The Dallas, Texas-based company generates revenue from royalties, land management, easements, water services, and resource infrastructure. It currently has a market capitalization of about $28.5 billion.

TPL is set to report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to report a diluted EPS of $2.14, up 27.4% from $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. TPL has exceeded Wall Street's EPS estimates in the past two trailing quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $8.88, up 27.4% from $6.97 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is projected to increase another 8.6% year over year to $9.64 in fiscal 2027.

TPL stock has gained 26.5% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.3%, while underperforming the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which climbed 32.4% during the same period.

On July 13, 2026, Texas Pacific Land shares rose 3.7% after renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran and escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz lifted crude oil prices. The heightened risk of supply disruptions improved the revenue outlook for U.S. energy companies.

Analysts remain somewhat bullish on TPL, with the stock earning an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the three analysts covering the stock, two recommend a "Strong Buy," while one suggests a "Strong Sell." The average price target of $442.33 implies a potential upside of 6.3% from the current share price.