McKesson's Q1 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $93.2 billion , the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International.

PFE is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 5 , after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $9.59 on a diluted basis, up 16.1% from $8.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $44.28, up 13.2% from $39.11 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.8% year over year (YoY) to $49.96 in fiscal 2027.

MCK stock has grown 17.5% over the past 52 weeks , lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.3% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 20.5% rise during the same time frame.

On May 7, MCK stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $96.3 billion, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $13.71, coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $43.80 to $44.60 per share.