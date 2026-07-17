McKesson's Q1 2027 Earnings: What to Expect

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation (MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $93.2 billion, the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International.
PFE is expected to release its Q1 2027 earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 5, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $9.59 on a diluted basis, up 16.1% from $8.26 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $44.28, up 13.2% from $39.11 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.8% year over year (YoY) to $49.96 in fiscal 2027.
MCK stock has grown 17.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.3% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 20.5% rise during the same time frame.
On May 7, MCK stock rose 1.5% following the release of its Q4 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $96.3 billion, falling short of Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $13.71, coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $43.80 to $44.60 per share.
Analysts are highly optimistic about MCK, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold.” MCK’s average analyst price target is $929.75, indicating a 10.5% upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.