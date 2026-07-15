Cotton Rally Pushes Prices Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts up 24 to 96 points at the final bell. Crude oil was up 90 cents on the day with the US dollar index up $0.356.

Parts of Central Texas are looking at 1 to 3 inches precip in the next week, with the panhandle and east TX are seen with very little totals. The Southeast is looking at trace amounts.

The Cotlook A Index was again unchanged on Tuesday at 90.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 20,673 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 100,612 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 92 points last week to 62.86 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton closed at 80.8, up 120 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 81.8, up 93 points,