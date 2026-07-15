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Kimco Realty’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kimco Realty company logo displayed on mobile phone By piter2121
Kimco Realty company logo displayed on mobile phone By piter2121

New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and redevelops open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties across the United States. With a market capitalization of $16.9 billion, its portfolio is concentrated in first-ring suburban markets within major metropolitan areas, particularly high-barrier coastal regions and fast-growing Sun Belt cities. 

The REIT is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate the company to generate earnings of $0.46 per share, representing an increase of 4.6% from $0.44 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.83, indicating a 4% increase from $1.76 reported in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 4.4% year over year to $1.91 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Kimco Realty have surged 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.3% rise, while outpacing the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6.3% return during the same time frame.

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On June 11, KIM shares popped 1.5% after the company announced that its operating subsidiary, Kimco Realty OP, LLC, priced a private offering of $525 million of 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2031, increasing the offering size from the initially announced $500 million. The proceeds are expected to strengthen Kimco's capital structure and provide additional financial flexibility for general corporate purposes, including potential debt management, investments, and other strategic initiatives.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, ten are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 15 analysts suggest a “Hold” for the stock. KIM’s average analyst price target is $26.29, indicating an upside of 4.1% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,543.59 +28.25 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
KIM 25.25 +0.14 +0.56%
Kimco Realty Corp
XLRE 44.48 -0.22 -0.49%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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