Unusual Options Play in EquipmentShare Call Options After Massive Buyback Plan

Today, a large volume of long-dated call options has been traded in two tranches of EquipmentShare.com, Inc. (EQPT). This is after the company announced on July 9 a huge buyback program and upgraded its 2026 financial outlook.

The $500 million share repurchase program over the next 2.5 years represents 11.5% of its $4.35 billion market value.

As a result, EQPT stock is now trading up from its recent lows. EQPT is at $17.23 in midday trading today. It hit a $16.00 6-month low on July 9.

That was just before the press release. EQPT went public on January 22 at $24.50 with a January 23 debut price of $28.50, closing at $32.56.

Upgraded Guidance for 2026

Interestingly, the company raised over $747 million from its IPO ($706 million after fees), and as of March 31, it had $329 million in cash on its balance sheet. Its Q2 earnings, balance sheet, and cash flow reports are not due to be released until August 12.

But the construction equipment rental company wanted to share good news with the market right away. The July 9 press release said that strong customer demand has led it to raise its 2026 financial guidance.

The net result of this upgraded guidance is that the midpoint of revenue guidance is now $5.468 billion for 2026, vs. 5.361 billion earlier (an increase of 2.0%). Moreover, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a cash flow measure, is now 3.25% higher at $2.002 billion, vs. a prior $1.939 billion midpoint guidance.

This has led the company to institute a $500 million share repurchase program. That could last the next 2.5 years until the end of 2028.

However, the market took this to mean the company is providing support for the stock price, which is well below its IPO price and trading debut.

Huge, Unusual Call Options Volume

That has led to a large trading volume in EQPT call options expiring in 6 months today, likely by institutional investors. This can be seen in a Barchart Unusual Stock Options Activity Report.

EQPT calls expiring January 15, 2027 - Barchart Unusual Stock Options Activity Report - July 14, 2026

This report shows that over 18,700 calls have traded at the $45.00 strike price, as well as a similar volume at $15.00.

Intrinsic Value Play

An initiating investor(s) is likely buying the $15.00 call option for $5.06, (i.e., obligating them to buy shares at that price). They likely sold calls for 35 cents (potentially as a hedge) at the $45.00 strike price for the same expiry period.

As a result, the net debit for the investor was $4.71 ($5.06 - $0.35), giving the investor(s) a breakeven purchase price of $19.71 ($15.00 +$4.71).

That is just 14.39% over today's price, but the investor has over 6 months for EQPT to rise to over $19.71. That would give the investor intrinsic value and allow them to exercise the calls.

Extrinsic Value Play

However, if the upcoming Q2 and Q3 results are strong, as the investor may suspect, along with the pressure of the buyback program, it could push EQPT closer to its original IPO price.

So, for example, if EPQT rose to $24.50, the premiums for these calls would rise as well.

That could mean, for example, that the $15.00 calls would be “in the money” by $9.50 (i.e., $24.50-$15.00). On top of that, the call option premium would accumulate extra value or "extrinsic" premium.

As a result, it might mean that by November 30, for example, just over a month before the calls expire, the $15.00 calls would have a trading price of $11.95 (i.e., about 10% more than the breakeven price):

$11.95 call price +$15.00 strike = $26.95 exercise cost

$267.95 - $24.50 stock price = $2.45 extrinsic value

$2.45/ $24.50 = 10% extrinsic premium

Therefore, the investor could sell the calls at $26.95 and make an 80% gain:

$26.95 / $15.00 = 1.797 -1 = +79.7%

If the investor also closed out the short call, the expected return would be a bit lower.

The bottom line is that institutional investors are piling into EQPT calls to take advantage of management's new forecast as well as the buyback program.