Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Facing Midday Losses, Still Off Early Lows

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with contracts down 2 to 2 ½ cents so far at midday. July futures expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 2 cents lower at $4.08.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 16% of the US corn crop silking by July 12, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 6% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were left at 68% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 to at 371. By state, IN and IA were down 1 point, with SD dropping 9 points. Improvement was noted in OH (+17), with MO up 7, NE ratings 5 points higher ND up 6 and IL improving 1 point.

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian 2025/26 corn crop at 141.73 MMT, a 1.27 MMT increase from last month, with second crop raised 1.56 MMT to 109.43 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.08, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.61, down 2 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.11, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 460-4 -2-6 -0.59%
Corn
ZCU26 438-6 -2-2 -0.51%
Corn
ZCN26 433-6 -4-0 -0.91%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2335 -0.0269 -0.63%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0778 -0.0221 -0.54%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 2
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 4
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Bulls Getting a Headstart with Monday Morning Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.