Corn Facing Midday Losses, Still Off Early Lows

Corn futures are trading with contracts down 2 to 2 ½ cents so far at midday. July futures expire today. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 2 cents lower at $4.08.
The weekly Crop Progress report showed 16% of the US corn crop silking by July 12, 4 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 6% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were left at 68% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 to at 371. By state, IN and IA were down 1 point, with SD dropping 9 points. Improvement was noted in OH (+17), with MO up 7, NE ratings 5 points higher ND up 6 and IL improving 1 point.
CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian 2025/26 corn crop at 141.73 MMT, a 1.27 MMT increase from last month, with second crop raised 1.56 MMT to 109.43 MMT.
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.33 3/4, down 4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.08, down 2 cents,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.39, down 2 cents,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.61, down 2 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.11, down 2 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.