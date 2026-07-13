COIN Stock Alert: 3 Reasons Why Coinbase Shares Are In Focus

The Coinbase website on a mobile phone by PhotoGranary via Adobe Stock

Coinbase (COIN) shares rallied briefly on July 10 due to a confluence of positive developments in the broader crypto ecosystem and a company-specific catalyst that improved sentiment.

The crypto stock, nonetheless, continues to trade decisively below its key moving averages (MAs), signaling bears remain firmly in control.

Coinbase stock has been in a sharp downtrend in 2026, currently down about 30% versus the start of this year.

Bitcoin Price Rally Drives Coinbase Stock Higher

The most significant tailwind for COIN shares was the substantial return of institutional capital to spot Bitcoin (BTCUSD) exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $90.44 million in net inflows on Friday, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) accounting for $86.81 million of the total.

This helped snap an eight-week streak of net outflows from Bitcoin ETFs with the full week ending July 10 generating $197 million in aggregate inflows.

For Coinbase, which serves as the custodian for many of these ETFs and earns fees from trading and custody services, renewed demand directly translates to revenue improvement.

The subsequent increase in BTC price also supported Coinbase shares. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap soared past $64,000, lifting the total crypto market cap to about $2.28 trillion.

Higher crypto prices often correlate with increased trading volumes on exchanges like Coinbase, boosting transaction-fee revenue. The broader sentiment shifted as the Fear and Greed Index edged upward and selling pressure from long-term holders showed signs of abating.

Circle News Also Contributed to COIN Shares Rally

COIN stock rallied after Circle Internet Group (CRCL) received final approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish Circle National Trust , a federally regulated trust bank.

The approval was seen as a significant step toward strengthening the regulatory credibility and institutional adoption of Circle’s stablecoin.

Because Coinbase is Circle’s closest commercial partner and shares in the economics generated by USDC, investors viewed the development as positive for Coinbase’s long-term revenue prospects.

The news also boosted broader sentiment toward crypto infrastructure companies, helping lift Coinbase shares alongside gains across the wider digital asset market.

What Else Helped Coinbase Extend Gains on Friday?

Coinbase’s aggressive lobbying for the CLARITY Act also contributed to positive sentiment around the stock.

Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad publicly pushed back against Senator Elizabeth Warren's criticism of the legislation, arguing that clear federal rules would strengthen rather than weaken national security protections.

The debate elevated Coinbase's profile as the industry's leading policy advocate and reinforced the narrative that regulatory clarity, which would benefit the company's compliance-oriented business model, was advancing through the legislative process.

Additionally, reports emerged that Coinbase Ventures led all crypto venture capital firms in deal count during the first half of 2026, underscoring the company's strategic positioning across the digital asset ecosystem.

This diversification beyond pure exchange revenue provided investors with confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Coinbase?

Despite year-to-date underperformance, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Coinbase stock.