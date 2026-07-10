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Circle Can Now Operate as a Trust Bank. CRCL Stock Is Soaring.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares are pushing higher on Friday after the company received the final regulatory clearance to establish a national trust bank. 

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) approval for Circle National Trust brings the company under direct federal oversight within the national banking system. 

Despite today’s gains, Circle stock remains down more than 50% versus its recent high. 

www.barchart.com

Is the OCC Approval Bullish for Circle Stock?

OCC’s approval for Circle National Trust is bullish for CRCL stock as it minimizes the friction of navigating a fragmented state-by-state regulatory framework.

Circle National Trust will initially provide fiduciary digital asset custody services for Circle and its affiliates, with plans to eventually expand custody options to institutional clients like banks and regulated derivatives organizations.

As investors cheer the announcement, Circle Internet Group is testing its 20-day moving average (MA) on July 10 — with a firm break above the $72 level expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term. 

Why the Charter Might Drive CRCL Shares Higher

For the NYSE-listed firm, coming under federal law reduces counterparty risk, potentially accelerating mainstream institutional adoption. 

By placing USDC infrastructure under a federal banking framework, Circle Internet now offers an unprecedented level of safety. 

Crucially, the charter is designed to enable future federal oversight of the USDC Reserve, positioning Circle National Trust to eventually manage the reserve directly under OCC regulation.

This may transform CRCL over time from a crypto stock into an integrated pillar of the U.S. financial system, strengthening its competitive moat, revenue predictability, and overall appeal to conservative institutional capital. 

All in all, the charter could improve Circle's credibility with enterprise customers seeking regulated blockchain infrastructure, while providing greater flexibility to develop new institutional payment and settlement products as stablecoin adoption continues to expand across global financial markets.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Circle Internet Group

Investors should also note that Wall Street expects CRCL shares to explode higher over the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Circle Internet Group sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of nearly $136 indicating potential for a more than 100% rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRCL 65.78 +2.77 +4.40%
Circle Internet Group Cl A

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