Fiserv Stock Seems Undervalued with a Potential Payments Infrastructure Business Sale Catalyst

Fiserv (FISV) has been among the major underperformers with negative returns of 70% in the last 52 weeks. Muted growth and multiple leadership shakeups in the last few quarters have translated into jittery sentiments for investors.

However, with extreme negative sentiments, there are positives that can trigger a reversal rally. The first point to note is that FISV stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.43. While growth has disappointed, the valuations look attractive.

Another potential catalyst for a meaningful rally is the news that Fiserv is exploring the sale of its debit card network to big U.S. banks, including J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC).

The company’s STAR network provides an infrastructure network that ​routes debit, ATM, e-commerce, and transactions between banks, merchants, and consumers. It currently serves more than 115 million debit card holders. The network would therefore allow large banks to expand their payments operations.

Considering the possibility of some positive news on the horizon and the valuation, FISV stock is worth considering.

About Fiserv Stock

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The company’s clients include merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, corporate, and public sector clients.

Through its Merchant Solutions, the company provides products and services that include digital commerce services, mobile payment services, security and fraud protection solutions, stored-value solutions, software-as-a-service, and POS devices. Further, through the Financial Solutions business, Fiserv provides processing of customer loan and deposit accounts, digital payments, and card transactions.

For FY25, Fiserv reported revenue of $21.2 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 37.4%. While 84% of the revenue was from the U.S. and Canada, 16% was from international markets.

For the same period, the company’s operating and free cash flows were $6.1 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively. Further, for FY26, the company has guided for organic revenue growth of 1% to 3%. With muted growth guidance, FISV stock has corrected by 27% in the last six months.

Margin Contraction Remains a Concern

In the financial solutions segment, Fiserv reported an adjusted operating margin of 38.1% for Q1 FY26 as compared to 47.5% in Q1 FY25. Further, in the merchant solutions segment, the adjusted operating margin declined by 780 basis points on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 26.4%.

However, on the positive side, Clover revenue increased by mid-teens with annualized gross payment value at $324 billion. For 2026, the company expects a 10% to 15% increase in GPV.

Another positive is that Fiserv reported Q1 free cash flow of $259 million. With positive FCF, the company has continued to pursue share repurchases. It’s also worth mentioning that Fiserv launched Project Elevate, an AI-driven enterprise-wide transformation effort. The company expects “full implementation mode” in 2027. With this, the company expects to achieve an adjusted operating margin exceeding 39% by 2029.

As of March 2026, Fiserv reported total debt of $29.2 billion. Significant debt also implies high debt servicing costs. The concern related to relatively stressed credit metrics is likely to be offset by the possible sale of the STAR network. Proceeds from the sale can be utilized for deleveraging coupled with investment in the merchant solutions business.

What Do Analysts Say About FISV Stock?

Based on 34 analysts with coverage, FISV stock has a consensus “Hold” rating. While four analysts have a “Strong Buy” rating for the stock, two have a “Moderate Buy,” 25 have a “Hold,” and three analysts have a “Strong Sell” rating.

The mean price target of $66.08 represents an upside potential of 29% from current levels. Further, the most bullish price target of $91 suggests that FISV stock could climb as much as 78% from here.