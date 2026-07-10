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Paramount Skydance's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Telecommunication tower against blue sky by Petr Bonek via Adobe Stock
Telecommunication tower against blue sky by Petr Bonek via Adobe Stock

New York-based Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) operates as a media and entertainment company. With a market cap of $10.4 billion, the company produces and distributes a vast library of premier content through iconic brands such as Paramount Pictures, CBS, and Nickelodeon. The corporation maintains a massive digital footprint via its global streaming platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, reaching audiences across more than 45 countries. The global media and entertainment company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSKY to report a profit of $0.15 per share on a diluted basis, down 67.4% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last three quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect PSKY to report EPS of $0.62, down 99.9% from fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 32.3% year over year to $0.82 in fiscal 2027. 

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PSKY stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 26% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC3.2% gains over the same time frame.

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On May 4, PSKY shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.23 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.15. The company’s revenue was $7.35 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $7.25 billion. The company expects full-year revenue of $30 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PSKY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” PSKY’s average analyst price target is $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 34% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PSKY 9.33 -0.42 -4.31%
Paramount Skydance Corp Cl B
$SPX 7,543.64 +60.93 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 110.51 +1.05 +0.96%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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