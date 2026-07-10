What to Expect From Exelon's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) operates as a major utility services holding company focused on energy transmission and distribution. With a market cap of $47.5 billion, the company's network of six fully regulated utilities provides essential energy services to approximately 11 million customers. The largest regulated electric and gas utility holding company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXC to report a profit of $0.54 per share on a diluted basis, up 38.5% from $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect EXC to report EPS of $2.86, up 3.3% from $2.77 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.6% year over year to $3.05 in fiscal 2027.

EXC stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.2% returns over the same time frame.

On May 6, EXC shares closed down by 2.5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.89. The company’s revenue was $7.2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $6.9 billion. EXC expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.81 to $2.91.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXC stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 16 give a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” EXC’s average analyst price target is $49.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.4% from the current levels.