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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Ameren's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ameren Corporation website homepage_ Ameren Corporation logo visible on display by pvl
Ameren Corporation website homepage_ Ameren Corporation logo visible on display by pvl

Ameren Corporation (AEE), headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, generates and delivers electricity, and distributes natural gas to its customers. Valued at $31.3 billion by market cap, the company generates a net capacity of nearly 10,200 megawatts of electricity and owns more than 7,500 circuit miles of transmission lines. The public utility holding company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AEE to report a profit of $1.04 per share on a diluted basis, up 3% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect AEE to report EPS of $5.38, up 7% from $5.03 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.3% year over year to $5.77 in fiscal 2027. 

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AEE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 17.4% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 10.2% returns over the same time frame.

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AEE lagged as softer revenue, declining customer demand, and rising concerns over financing costs and leverage weighed on the stock.

On May 5, AEE shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its EPS of $1.28 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.17. The company’s revenue was $2.18 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.24 billion. AEE expects full-year EPS to be $5.25 to $5.45.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AEE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” AEE’s average analyst price target is $121.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.13 -0.23 -0.51%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
AEE 111.77 -1.42 -1.25%
Ameren Corp
$SPX 7,543.64 +60.93 +0.81%
S&P 500 Index

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