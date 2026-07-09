What to Expect From Cigna's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $76.6 billion , The Cigna Group ( CI ) is a leading global health company dedicated to improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities through innovative healthcare solutions. Operating through Evernorth Health Services, Cigna Healthcare, and its subsidiaries, the company serves over 185 million customer relationships across more than 30 markets worldwide.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CI to report an adjusted EPS of $7.58 , up 5.3% from $7.20 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarterly reports.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the health insurer to report adjusted EPS of $30.39, a rise of 1.8% from $29.84 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $33.41 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Cigna have declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.2% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 19.3% return over the same period.

Cigna reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 30, with adjusted EPS increasing 16% year-over-year to $7.79 and adjusted revenue reached $68.52 billion. The strong performance was driven by Evernorth Health Services, which generated $58.4 billion in revenue, and Cigna Healthcare reported $11.5 billion in revenue, a better-than-expected 79.8% medical care ratio, and an improved pre-tax margin of 13.2%.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted income from operations guidance to at least $30.35 per share. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.