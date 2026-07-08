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What to Expect From Valero Energy's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock
Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $79 billion, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based, low-carbon transportation fuels, and petrochemical products, serving markets globally. The company operates an extensive energy portfolio that includes 14 petroleum refineries, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production through its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, and 12 ethanol plants, with operations organized into its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company is set to deliver its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast VLO to report an adjusted EPS of $8.69, a surge of 281.1% from $2.28 in the previous year's quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Valero Energy to post adjusted EPS of $28.72, a 170.7% increase from $10.61 in fiscal 2025.

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VLO stock has soared 87.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20% gain and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE25% rise over the same period.

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Shares of Valero Energy rose marginally on Apr. 30 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.22, beating analysts' estimates, driven by a strong recovery in its refining business. Refining operating earnings improved to $1.8 billion, as refining margins increased to $14.90 per barrel, while throughput volumes rose 3.6% to 2.9 million barrels per day amid stronger diesel and jet fuel margins. 

Investor sentiment was further supported by a turnaround in the renewable diesel segment, which posted $139 million in operating income, growth in ethanol operating income to $90 million, and progress on the $230 million FCC Unit optimization project at the St. Charles refinery.

Analysts' consensus rating on VLO stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," eight "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $270.56.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 55.35 +0.71 +1.30%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,477.67 -26.18 -0.35%
S&P 500 Index
VLO 279.68 +13.46 +5.06%
Valero Energy Corp

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