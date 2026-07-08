What to Expect From Valero Energy's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $79 billion , Valero Energy Corporation ( VLO ) is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of petroleum-based, low-carbon transportation fuels, and petrochemical products, serving markets globally. The company operates an extensive energy portfolio that includes 14 petroleum refineries, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production through its Diamond Green Diesel joint venture, and 12 ethanol plants, with operations organized into its Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol segments.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company is set to deliver its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast VLO to report an adjusted EPS of $8.69 , a surge of 281.1% from $2.28 in the previous year's quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict Valero Energy to post adjusted EPS of $28.72, a 170.7% increase from $10.61 in fiscal 2025 .

VLO stock has soared 87.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20% gain and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 25% rise over the same period.

Shares of Valero Energy rose marginally on Apr. 30 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.22, beating analysts' estimates, driven by a strong recovery in its refining business. Refining operating earnings improved to $1.8 billion, as refining margins increased to $14.90 per barrel, while throughput volumes rose 3.6% to 2.9 million barrels per day amid stronger diesel and jet fuel margins.

Investor sentiment was further supported by a turnaround in the renewable diesel segment, which posted $139 million in operating income, growth in ethanol operating income to $90 million, and progress on the $230 million FCC Unit optimization project at the St. Charles refinery.