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What to Expect From Mettler-Toledo's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

With a market cap of $26.2 billion, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a leading global provider of precision instruments and services, recognized for its innovation and strong market leadership across a wide range of industries, including life sciences, food, and chemicals. With products sold in more than 140 countries and a direct presence in approximately 40 countries, the company supports critical research, quality control, and manufacturing processes through an extensive global sales and service network.

The Greifensee, Switzerland-based company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Jul. 30. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast MTD to post an adjusted EPS of $10.78, a growth of 6.8% from $10.09 in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the medical equipment maker to report adjusted EPS of $46.60, a 9.1% rise from $42.73 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 10.8% year-over-year to $51.63 in fiscal 2027.

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MTD stock has returned 6.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.9% increase and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV20.8% gain over the same period.

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 results on May 7, Mettler-Toledo's shares plunged 14.8% the next day as investors focused on margin pressure, with adjusted operating margin declining 80 basis points to 26.0% and gross margin falling 80 basis points to 58.7% due to tariff-related costs. While revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $947 million and adjusted EPS rose 9% to $8.91, investors were unsettled by management's cautious commentary regarding a dynamic tariff environment, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, and limited visibility into future margin expansion.

Analysts' consensus rating on MTD stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys" and seven "Holds." The average analyst price target is $1,335.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.4% from the current levels.   


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.34 -1.10 -0.67%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,428.58 -75.27 -1.00%
S&P 500 Index
MTD 1,248.51 -47.08 -3.63%
Mettler-Toledo International

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