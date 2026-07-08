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Baxter International's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hemodialysis renal replacement therapy equipment clinic by Hospital man via Adobe Stock
Hemodialysis renal replacement therapy equipment clinic by Hospital man via Adobe Stock

Baxter International Inc. (BAX), headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. With a market cap of $11.7 billion,  the company develops, manufactures, and markets products and technologies related to hemophilia, immune disorders, infectious diseases, kidney disease, trauma and other chronic and acute medical conditions. The company's products are used by hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and research laboratories. The global Medtech leader is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BAX to report a profit of $0.37 per share on a diluted basis, down 37.3% from $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect BAX to report EPS of $1.92, down 15.4% from $2.27 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 2.1% year over year to $1.96 in fiscal 2027.

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BAX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV22.4% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, BAX shares closed down by 5.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.36 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.31. The company’s revenue was $2.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.6 billion. Baxter expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.85 to $2.05.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BAX stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While BAX currently trades above its mean price target of $20.50, the Street-high price target of $27 suggests an upside potential of 18.1%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 164.44 +2.48 +1.53%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
BAX 22.86 +0.28 +1.24%
Baxter International

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