What You Need To Know Ahead of Xcel Energy’s Earnings Release

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a major regulated U.S. utility company with a market capitalization of approximately $50.2 billion. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and delivers natural gas, serving approximately 3.7 million electric and 2.1 million natural gas customers across eight Midwestern and Western states.

XEL is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $0.77, up 2.7% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. XEL has exceeded or met Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the last four quarters, , while missing expectations in the remaining two quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect XEL to report EPS of $4.11, reflecting 8.2% growth from $3.80 in fiscal 2025. EPS is further projected to increase another 9.3% year over year to $4.49 in fiscal 2027.

XEL stock has increased 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.5%, while outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which gained 11.5% during the same period.

Xcel Energy is well positioned for steady long-term growth, supported by rising electricity demand from data centers and electrification, along with its planned $60 billion investment in grid expansion, renewable energy, and transmission infrastructure through 2030.

Analysts remain bullish on XEL, with the stock holding a "Strong Buy" consensus rating. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, 16 rate it a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and two recommend a "Hold." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $92.31 implies a potential upside of 14.4% from the current share price.