Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Xcel Energy’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock
Electricity pole with dark sky transmission line to rural by Nuttapon via Adobe Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a major regulated U.S. utility company with a market capitalization of approximately $50.2 billion. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and delivers natural gas, serving approximately 3.7 million electric and 2.1 million natural gas customers across eight Midwestern and Western states.

XEL is set to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the release, analysts expect the company to post a diluted EPS of $0.77, up 2.7% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. XEL has exceeded or met Wall Street's EPS estimates in two of the last four quarters, , while missing expectations in the remaining two quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect XEL to report EPS of $4.11, reflecting 8.2% growth from $3.80 in fiscal 2025. EPS is further projected to increase another 9.3% year over year to $4.49 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

XEL stock has increased 18.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which returned 20.5%, while outperforming the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which gained 11.5% during the same period.

www.barchart.com 

Xcel Energy is well positioned for steady long-term growth, supported by rising electricity demand from data centers and electrification, along with its planned $60 billion investment in grid expansion, renewable energy, and transmission infrastructure through 2030.

Analysts remain bullish on XEL, with the stock holding a "Strong Buy" consensus rating. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, 16 rate it a "Strong Buy," one rates it a "Moderate Buy," and two recommend a "Hold." Moreover, the average analyst price target of $92.31 implies a potential upside of 14.4% from the current share price.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.70 +0.40 +0.88%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,503.85 -33.58 -0.45%
S&P 500 Index
XEL 80.67 +0.30 +0.37%
XCEL Energy Inc

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 4
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 5
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.