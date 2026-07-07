Billionaire Warren Buffett Says a Quarter of His 2,700 Daily Calories Come from Coke — But He Once Loved Rival Brand And Was Nicknamed ‘Pepsi Warren’

Warren Buffett has never hidden his love for Coca-Cola (KO). While nutrition experts might cringe at the thought of drinking five sodas a day, the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) chair has made it part of his daily routine for decades—and turned that personal preference into one of the most profitable investments of his career.

Buffett’s Fizzy Daily Ritual

In a 2015 interview with Fortune, Buffett explained just how much Coca-Cola is part of his life.

“If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it every day,” he said.

He typically enjoys three during the workday and two Cherry Cokes at home, often pairing them with potato sticks or ice cream.

Ever the optimist, Buffett once joked, “I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a six-year-old.” He has credited his happiness—fueled in part by these simple pleasures—as a key factor in his longevity.

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But Buffett wasn’t always loyal to Coke. For nearly 50 years he was a dedicated Pepsi (PEP) drinker—so much so that his son Howard nicknamed him “Pepsi Warren.” The switch came in 1986 thanks to his Omaha neighbor Don Keough, a longtime Coca-Cola executive. Keough sent Buffett samples of the then-new Cherry Coke, calling them “nectar of the gods.” Buffett was instantly hooked.

That same year, at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, he humorously announced the change to shareholders: “After 48 years of loyalty to another soft drink, your chairman, in an unprecedented display of behavioral flexibility, has switched to the new Cherry Coke. From now on, it will be the official drink of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.”

This personal passion perfectly aligns with Buffett’s investing philosophy. He doesn’t just buy businesses—he lives them.

Taste Meets Strategy

In 1988, Berkshire began purchasing Coca-Cola shares , eventually accumulating 400 million shares at a very low-cost basis of around $3.25 per share. Berkshire still owns every single share today, representing roughly 9% of the company. As of recent 2026 filings, the position is worth approximately $28–$33 billion.

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The dividends alone make it a cash machine. Coca-Cola’s annual payout delivers Berkshire roughly $848 million in dividend income each year—recovering the original investment cost many times over. The yield on Berkshire’s cost basis exceeds 60%, a testament to the power of long-term compounding and brand loyalty.

The Sweetest Lesson? Consistency Wins

Buffett’s Coke story is more than a quirky habit or smart investment. It’s a masterclass in consistency: find what you love, back it wholeheartedly, and let time do the heavy lifting.

From “Pepsi Warren” to one of the world’s most famous Coke enthusiasts, Buffett has shown that when personal conviction meets timeless business quality, the results can be extraordinarily sweet. At 95 years old and still going strong, the Oracle of Omaha continues to sip, invest, and prove that sometimes the simplest pleasures—and the smartest bets—are the ones that last.