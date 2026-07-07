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Here's What to Expect From Ventas’ Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Ventas, Inc. (VTR), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. Valued at $44.8 billion by market cap, the company owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the U.S. and Canada. The leading healthcare REIT is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jul. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTR to report an FFO of $0.96 per share on a diluted basis, up 10.3% from $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has beat or matched Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect VTR to report FFO of $3.88 per share, up 11.5% from $3.48 per share in fiscal 2025. Its FFO is expected to rise 9.8% year over year to $4.26 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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VTR stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 46.5% during this period. Similarly, it notably outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 27, VTR shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its FFO of $0.94 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.91 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. VTR expects full-year FFO in the range of $3.82 to $3.89 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on VTR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 16 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” VTR’s average analyst price target is $96.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VTR 93.48 +1.27 +1.38%
Ventas Inc
$SPX 7,526.04 -11.39 -0.15%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 44.88 +0.59 +1.33%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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