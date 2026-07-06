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How to Play SECZ Stock Now After the Securitize SPAC Merger Closed Last Week

Pathikrit Bose - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

In an historic move, financial services major Cantor Fitzgerald has taken the tokenization platform, Securitize (SECZ), public following the latter's business combination with the former's SPAC vehicle, Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT). Trading under the ticker SECZ, Securitize shares opened at $12.45 per share and went as high as $13.70, only to close the day at $12.30.

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But why historic? This is because Securitize became the first newly public company to tokenize its own publicly traded shares on day one.

Commenting about its debut on the bourses, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said, "Becoming a public company enables us to continue building the infrastructure institutions and investors need as more capital markets move onchain."

About Securitize

Founded in 2017, Securitize is one of the pioneers in the rapidly growing real-world asset tokenization industry. Securitize provides the infrastructure that allows financial assets such as private equity funds, Treasury funds, credit funds, real estate, and company shares to be issued, managed, and traded as blockchain-based digital securities. Its mission is to modernize capital markets by moving traditional financial assets onto blockchain networks, making them more accessible, efficient, and programmable.

Today, the company is widely regarded as the global leader in institutional asset tokenization and has relationships with many of the world's largest asset managers, including BlackRock (BLK), Apollo Asset Management (APO), KKR & Company (KKR), Hamilton Lane (HLNE), and VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP). In fact, one of its highest-profile products is BlackRock's BUIDL Fund, the world's largest tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, which has accumulated more than $2.8 billion in assets. Securitize also tokenizes Apollo's private credit fund, Hamilton Lane's private equity products, Blockchain Capital's institutional fund, and several other institutional investment vehicles. As of the end of Q1 2026, Secritize's AUM stood at $3.4 billion.

Notably, the company's regulatory-first approach enabled Securitize to become the first SEC-registered blockchain-based transfer agent in 2019. Further, it is the only company authorized to operate a regulated digital securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU, providing an important competitive advantage as tokenized financial assets become more mainstream.

Another unique strength is its vertically integrated regulatory infrastructure. Unlike many competitors that provide only tokenization software, Securitize owns or operates nearly every major component required to support digital securities, including a registered transfer agent, broker-dealer, Alternative Trading System, fund administrator, and regulated European trading infrastructure. This creates significant barriers to entry because obtaining each of these regulatory approvals requires substantial time, capital, and expertise.

Yet, challenges remain, with the company's losses widening.

In terms of financials, Securitize reported revenues of $19.5 million in Q1 2026, up 39% from the prior year. However, net loss per share widened to $0.88 from $0.68 per share in the year-ago period. Net cash outflow from operating activities also rose to $9.1 million from about $4 million in the same period. Overall, Q1 2026 ended with the company's cash balance at $14.5 million, with no short-term debt on its books.

Further, Robinhood's (HOOD) entry into tokenized real-world assets is a genuine concern, though the threat operates at a different layer of the stack. Robinhood is a distribution platform targeting retail investors, while Securitize positions itself as a regulated infrastructure for institutional issuers and asset managers. The more direct competitive risk comes from Ondo Finance, which, on the same day as the SECZ listing launched, SEC-aligned custodial tokenized versions of BlackRock's IVV ETF and Micron (MU) shares on Ethereum, representing a third-party custodial model that can in principle tokenize any security without the issuer's participation. That is a meaningfully different and potentially more scalable approach than Securitize's issuer-sponsored token model, which requires the underlying company's active involvement

Other competitors worth watching include Tokeny and Polymath on the infrastructure side, alongside Chainlink, which provides the oracle and data layer underpinning many tokenization protocols. JPMorgan's (JPM) Kinexys, Franklin Templeton's blockchain-native fund infrastructure, and the DTCC's own digital asset initiatives represent the institutional incumbent threat, while a consortium of major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citigroup (C), are reportedly planning a tokenized deposit network for 2027, which would represent a formidable new entrant backed by balance sheets Securitize cannot match.

Final Take

Securitize offers something unique with a proprietary platform with a regulator-first approach. This goes a long way in convincing investors about any new asset class or a rethinking of traditional asset classes. Further, with some marquee names as partners and a checkered financial firm backing it, it will certainly make adoption of Securitize's platform easier among potential investors. However, Securitize is not the only one in the game, and deep-pocketed, legacy financial institutions are also looking toward this market. Thus, Securitize will have to spend even more to protect its turf, which will be tough for anyone becoming a shareholder of the company now as its losses continue to widen.

Thus, deploying limited capital and observing the price action in the coming months might be a better way to navigate SECZ stock now.


On the date of publication, Pathikrit Bose did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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HOOD 117.55 +4.82 +4.28%
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