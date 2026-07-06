MSFT Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Xbox Unit

Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock

Microsoft (MSFT) shares are under pressure on Monday after the tech titan announced a sweeping corporate restructuring, shedding 4,800 jobs, which translates to about 2% of its global workforce.

The brunt of this retrenchment hits the firm’s struggling Xbox division, which is laying off 3,200 employees and spinning off or outright selling four of its game studios.

Microsoft's aggressive cost-cutting comes amid severe investor pressure. MSFT stock is currently down nearly 20% versus the start of this year.

What the Layoffs Mean for Microsoft Stock

The restructuring highlights a stark reality for those invested in MSFT shares: the intense financial demands of the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race are forcing massive capital reallocations.

Microsoft’s capital expenditures are expected to hit an unprecedented $190 billion this year, primarily to build out AI-ready data centers and infrastructure.

With nearly $31 billion in capex for fiscal Q3 alone, the giant’s near-term profit margins are facing significant compression.

By trimming down non-core segments and underperforming commercial units, MSFT is attempting to defend its bottom line and reassure Wall Street that it can aggressively fund its AI growth without letting overall operational expenses spiral out of control.

MSFT Shares Sink Below 20-day Moving Average

The deep cuts in the gaming division signal a structural pivot away from Microsoft’s long-standing expansion strategy focused on interactive entertainment.

Despite pouring billions into the unit, capped by the massive $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox’s internal margins have lagged behind competitors, operating at rates three to 10 times lower than comparable platforms.

In a statement on July 6, Xbox leadership acknowledged that key growth engines like Xbox Game Pass and multi-platform content distribution have actually failed to scale at the pace expected.

Note that Microsoft shares were seen trading below their 20-day moving average (MA) on Monday, reinforcing that technical momentum also favors the bears in the near term.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Microsoft Corp

Despite year-to-date underperformance, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Microsoft stock.

The consensus rating on MSFT sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of roughly $552 indicating potential upside of more than 40% from current levels.