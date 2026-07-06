Ambarella Is a Top Pure-Play Physical AI Bet. Here’s Why AMBA Stock Will Continue Surging Higher.

Ambarella (AMBA) may not be a household name in robotics or even the broader semiconductor sector, but it arguably holds one of the most structurally defensible positions in the world of robotics.

Here’s a good way to look at it. Imagine a delivery robot going about its work on a busy street. It has to dodge everyone running on the sidewalk, including kids and dogs. It has to decide when to cross the road and when to wait for an oncoming vehicle, even if the pedestrian green light is on. If the robot were connected to the cloud, it would need to send every new piece of information out, wait for a response, and then decide how to proceed. The delay, even though a fraction of a second, would be enough to collide with a pedestrian or a vehicle. It would not only make its job harder, but also pose a risk that would make it unviable for operation.

This is where Ambarella comes in. The company’s low-power System-on-Chips (SoC) built around its proprietary CVflow architecture help process everything at the endpoint. This means the camera, the vehicle, and the robot do all the necessary computations locally, eliminating the cloud delay as well as the cloud computing costs. This also helps extend battery life, allowing robots to stay active for longer without needing to find a charging point.

While the company’s moat isn’t yet as established as Nvidia's (NVDA), its main competitors are legacy analog players like Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). However, an important point to note here is that these two firms combine AI accelerators onto general-purpose chips, whereas Ambarella designs its chips specifically for its own neural-networking processing engine. This not only helps it improve efficiency but, together with the Cooper Development Platform, locks customers into its ecosystem.

Realistically speaking, robotics is more of a 2030 story rather than something we should get excited about today. But the foundations of physical AI are being laid today. Anyone who wants to get in early should have Ambarella on their watchlist.

About Ambarella Stock

Ambarella is a semiconductor company that designs and develops low-power AI semiconductors for edge AI applications. Its product portfolio includes AI system-on-chip processors for automotive advanced driver-assistance systems, robotics, IoT devices, video security, and autonomous driving. Founded in 2004, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and led by co-founder and CEO Fermi Wang.

Over the last 12 months, AMBA stock has increased 24%, outperforming the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 20% gain during the same period. The rise has primarily been driven by the company starting to return to profitability in fiscal 2026 and record automotive AI revenue. Furthermore, a KeyBanc investor roadshow in late June has helped send the stock up 34% in just the last five days alone. AMBA stock currently sits near its 52-week high, reflecting strong investor confidence in near-term growth.

The valuation looks promising as per most measures. Ambarella stock's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is not meaningful since the company is not yet profitable, but the forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.9 times sits near the company’s own five-year average.

The EPS trajectory also points toward a meaningful improvement in losses. EPS growth is expected to be 32% in fiscal 2027 followed by 15% growth in fiscal 2028. Ambarella's capital structure is exceptional as well, with just $13.3 million in debt against $277.8 million in cash, making it essentially debt-free. Ambarella is planning heavy investments in AI chips and expanding into new markets through its Hanwha partnership, so the clean balance sheet provides significant financial flexibility.

Ambarella Beats Estimates as Auto AI Hits All-Time High

Ambarella reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on May 28. The firm saw healthy revenue and EPS growth, beating analyst estimates on both key metrics. Revenue of $100.4 million increased 17% year-over-year (YOY), while non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 grew 57% YOY. The rapid surge of AI into commercial vehicles helped Ambarella achieve record automotive revenue for the quarter. However, the primary driver remained IoT applications, which made up approximately 75% of total revenue. CEO Fermi Wang stated that the edge AI market is just getting started and that momentum is building across multiple areas.

For Q2, the firm guided revenue of $105 million to $111 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 59% to 60.5%. For full-year fiscal 2027, Wang confirmed that the company is maintaining revenue growth guidance of 10% to 15%. Ambarella also announced an $800 million long-term agreement with Hanwha Group, one of the largest security camera manufacturers. The 10-year deal to co-develop AI chips gives the firm predictable revenue and shared development costs.

What Are Analysts Saying About AMBA Stock?

Stifel Nicolaus recently increased its price target on AMBA stock from $90 to $106 while reiterating a “Buy” rating. The firm cited expected revenue growth driven by both unit growth and higher average selling prices across the IoT and automotive segments. Recently, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard and Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon also reiterated “Buy” ratings on Ambarella stock with price targets of $101 and $95, respectively.

Based on 15 Wall Street analysts with coverage, AMBA stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. The mean price target of $99.08 indicates potential upside of 21% from here. The positive outlook suggests that analysts are backing Ambarella's edge AI growth story and upcoming product launches.