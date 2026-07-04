A $50 Million Reason to Buy AVEX Stock Here

Fresh off its public debut in April, defense technology company Aevex Corp. (AVEX) is suddenly stealing the spotlight on Wall Street. On June 30, the company grabbed investors’ attention after announcing a $50 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to expand its unmanned mission-support capabilities for ongoing operations. The award includes $27 million in initial funding, underscoring the military’s confidence in AEVEX’s technology.

The contract will support increased production of AEVEX’s long-range precision strike platform, purpose-built for extended-range missions and engineered to operate effectively in challenging environments where GPS technology may be unreliable. Designed to adapt to evolving mission requirements and customer needs, the platform offers a high-payload capacity, rapid reconfiguration, and seamless payload integration. Investors cheered the announcement, sending AVEX shares soaring nearly 16.44% on the day. With this major defense win under its belt, let’s take a closer look at AVEX.

About AEVEX Stock

For those unfamiliar with the company, AEVEX is a leading U.S. defense technology firm headquartered in Solana Beach, California. Currently valued at a market capitalization of $2.239 billion, the company specializes in autonomous unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mission software, and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare solutions for national security customers.

Backed by vertically integrated engineering, rapid prototyping, and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across multiple U.S. locations, AEVEX delivers cost-effective, mission-ready technologies designed to operate in contested and GPS-denied environments. Through its cutting-edge defense solutions, the company aims to strengthen national deterrence, enhance warfighter effectiveness, and help preserve the United States' technological and industrial edge in the rapidly evolving era of autonomy.

AEVEX has wasted little time building momentum since making its NYSE debut in April. Last month, the defense technology company achieved another key milestone by joining the Russell 2000 Index on June 29. As part of the annual reconstitution, AEVEX was also added to the associated Russell growth and value style indexes, along with other applicable size and sector indexes tied to its Russell 2000 membership.

Even so, the stock has had a turbulent ride, tumbling 36.22% over the past month and dramatically underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 0.93% decline. But sentiment appears to be turning. AEVEX's recent $50 million U.S. Air Force contract and its inclusion in the Russell 2000 have reignited investor optimism, fueling a 34.1% rally in the stock over the past five trading sessions, far ahead of the broader market's modest 1.1% gain during the same period.

AEVEX’s Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AEVEX kicked off its life as a public company with a blockbuster first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2026 on May 20, showcasing explosive growth and a dramatic turnaround in profitability following its April 17 IPO. The defense contractor reported revenue of $216.7 million, a staggering 307% increase from $53.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The company's bottom line was equally impressive. AEVEX swung to a net profit of $21 million, or $0.22 per share, from a net loss of $27.3 million, or $0.31 per share, in the same quarter last year, highlighting a major operational turnaround.

A closer look at the business reveals that the Tactical Systems segment was the clear growth engine during the quarter. Revenue from the division skyrocketed nearly 548% year-over-year (YOY) to $190.8 million, fueled almost entirely by surging sales of its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The segment's profitability also improved dramatically, with adjusted EBITDA climbing to $38.5 million from a loss of $9.9 million a year earlier, a remarkable $48.4 million improvement.

The company attributed the sharp increase primarily to higher product revenue and lower research and development expenses for its UAS products and services. Meanwhile, AEVEX's Global Solutions segment continued to deliver steady growth, with revenue rising 8.8% YOY to $25.9 million, supported by strong demand for aircraft modifications, integration, and testing products.

The company also ended the quarter with strong visibility into future growth. As of March 31, AEVEX had a funded backlog of $356.6 million, with management expecting approximately 93% of that backlog to convert into revenue over the remainder of the fiscal year. Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed confidence in its growth trajectory by guiding for full-year 2026 revenue of $600 million to $620 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $88 million to $94.5 million.

How Are Analysts Viewing AEVEX Stock?

Despite being a newly public company with relatively limited analyst coverage, AEVEX has already earned a strong vote of confidence from Wall Street. The stock currently carries a consensus "Strong Buy" rating, with six of the 10 analysts covering the company recommending "Strong Buy," three assigning "Moderate Buy," and only one maintaining a "Hold" rating.

Analysts also see significant room for further gains. The average price target of $35.75 implies a potential upside of 72.8% from current levels, while the Street-high target of $45 suggests the stock could soar as much as 117.5% from here.