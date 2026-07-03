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Chubb Limited's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $140.1 billion, Chubb Limited (CB) is a global insurance and reinsurance company that offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance products across six business segments. The company provides coverage solutions including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, crop insurance, reinsurance, and specialty products such as cyber, aviation, and professional liability insurance.

The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, Jul. 21. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CB to report a core operating income of $6.57 per share, a rise of 7% from $6.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Chubb Limited to post a core operating income of $26.77 per share, up nearly 8% from $24.79 per share in fiscal 2025.  

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Shares of Chubb Limited have increased nearly 29% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.2% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF5.7% return over the same period. 

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Shares of Chubb Limited fell 1.2% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 21 as the company reported EPS of $5.88, which missed analyst expectations despite improving from $3.29 in the prior-year quarter. Investor sentiment was also pressured by a sharp increase in net realized losses, which rose to $407 million from $116 million a year earlier. 

Although Chubb posted strong underlying performance, including a 10.7% rise in net premiums written to $14.01 billion and core operating earnings of $6.82 per share, the earnings miss and higher realized losses overshadowed these positives.

Analysts' consensus view on CB stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," 13 suggest "Hold," one has a "Moderate Sell," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, it is trading above the average analyst price target of $349.60. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.62 +0.84 +1.53%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
CB 361.17 +9.44 +2.68%
Chubb Ltd

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