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IQVIA Holdings' Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intravascular ultrasound imaging cardiac catheterization lab by Pitchy via Adobe Stock
Intravascular ultrasound imaging cardiac catheterization lab by Pitchy via Adobe Stock

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $34.6 billion, the company operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. 

IQV is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.74 on a diluted basis, up 8.3% from $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $11.60, up 7.3% from $10.81 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 11.8% year over year (YoY) to $12.97 in fiscal 2027.     

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IQV stock has risen 25.6% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.2% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV21% rise during the same time frame.   

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On July 1, IQV stock rose 5.8% following an upgrade in its price target by Baird from $230 to $249, while coining it as a ‘Bullish Fresh Pick.’ The company is on the front lines of artificial intelligence driving the charge in the clinical trial market, which is seeing substantial investment activity. As the medical sector moves towards more AI-integrated solutions, IQV is expected to benefit from it immensely, given its favorable position in the sector. 

Analysts are highly optimistic about IQV, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, 16 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” IQV’s average analyst price target is $224, indicating an upside of 8.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.74 +4.20 +2.63%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.24 +0.01 unch
S&P 500 Index
IQV 207.04 +3.84 +1.89%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

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