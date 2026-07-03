What to Expect From EQT Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

EQT Corporation (EQT), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operates as a natural gas production company. With a market cap of $32.8 billion, EQT is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution, offering its products to wholesale and retail customers. The leading independent natural gas producer is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EQT to report a profit of $0.53 per share on a diluted basis, up 17.8% from $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect EQT to report EPS of $4.44, up 45.6% from $3.05 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to fall 7.9% year over year to $4.09 in fiscal 2027.

EQT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 6.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 22.4% returns over the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, EQT reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 3% in the following trading session. Its revenue stood at $3.4 billion, up 94.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 97.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.33.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EQT stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” EQT’s average analyst price target is $68.92, indicating a notable potential upside of 31% from the current levels.