Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Tesla's Latest Deliveries Report Exceeded Expectations. TSLA Stock Is Falling Anyway.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay

Billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA) ended lower on Thursday even though its second-quarter deliveries came in handily above Street estimates. The company delivered 480,126 vehicles in total, a 25% year-over-year increase that crushed analysts’ consensus estimate of about 406,000 units. 

Including today’s decline, Tesla stock is down more than 10% versus the start of this year.

www.barchart.com

Why Did Tesla Stock Slip on Thursday?

TSLA shares sold off on July 2 primarily because of underlying margin concerns. While the 480,000 delivery number is a record for the second quarter, it was actually heavily engineered. 

Tesla achieved these numbers through aggressive discounting, financing incentives, and by rolling out lower-cost variants of the Model 3 and Model Y.

Because deliveries outpaced actual production (451,758 units) by over 28,000 vehicles, the electric vehicle maker successfully drew down its backlogged inventory. However, clearing out old stock via heavy promotions means average selling prices (ASPs) took a hit. 

Investors fear that TSLA's full earnings on July 22 will reveal a big blow to automotive gross margin.

Simply put, the market is staging a classic “sell the news” reaction because shareholders are now demanding proof of profitability over raw volume. 

Oppenheimer Recommends Caution on TSLA Shares

Compounding the caution, Oppenheimer’s senior analyst Colin Rusch maintained a “Perform” rating on Tesla shares today. 

According to Rusch, while automotive volumes handily outperformed expectations in Q2, the firm’s energy storage business slightly missed some estimates due to seasonal dynamics. 

The investment firm remained on the sidelines, demanding clear proof of expanding automotive gross margins before upgrading its valuation model. 

Investors should also note that despite year-to-date underperformance, TSLA is going for a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 350x currently, which makes it expensive by any stretch of the imagination. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Tesla

On the flip side, other Wall Street analysts actually disagree with Rusch’s cautious view on TSLA stock. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Tesla sits at “Moderate Buy,” with price targets as high as $600 indicating potential upside of more than 50% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 393.45 -31.85 -7.49%
Tesla Inc

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
CEO Phong Le Bought 11,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Preferred Stock as STRC Hit All-Time Lows
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Slip With Focus on U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Warsh’s Remarks
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall on Weakness in Chipmakers and AI Stocks
A gloved hand holding a vial of Ozempic by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock 4
Heavy, Unusual Put Option Volume Today in Novo Nordisk - Is NVO Overvalued?
An aerial view of a data center cooling system by Sepia100 via Adobe Stock 5
FuelCell Energy Could Be an Unexpected Winner of the AI Power Boom
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.