Corn Slipping Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn futures are trading with midday losses of 1 to 2 1/2 cents on Thursday.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up ½ cent to $3.94 1/2.

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol production in the week ending on 2/13 at 1.118 million barrels per day, up 8,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks rose 341,000 barrels to 25.588 million barrels.

Export Sales data will be released on Friday morning with traders looking for between 0.6 and 2.2 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 2/12. 

USDA's armchair estimate for the US corn balance sheet was released via this morning’s Ag Outlook Forum. Acreage was estimated at 94 million acres, a drop of 4.8 million acres if realized this spring and below estimates. Corn production was estimated to total 15.755 bbu, with trend yield pegged at 183 bpa.

International Grains Council data showed corn stocks unchanged at 305 MMT for 2025/26, as consumption was up 1 MMT. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.24 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.91 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.35, down 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

