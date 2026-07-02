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What to Expect From Verizon Communications' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Verizon Communications Inc store front by- hapabapa via iStock
Verizon Communications Inc store front by- hapabapa via iStock

New York-based Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) provides communications, technology, information, and streaming products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $175.3 billion, the company operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). 

VZ is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 24, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.27 on a diluted basis, up 4.1% from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.  

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $4.98, up 5.7% from $4.71 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 5.4% year over year (YoY) to $5.25 in fiscal 2027.    

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VZ’s stock has tanked 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.7% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC2.3% return during the same time frame.       

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On Apr. 27, VZ stock rose 1.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $34.4 billion and missed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.28, successfully beating Wall Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on VZ, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 19 suggest a “Hold.” VZ’s average analyst price target is $51.86, indicating an upside of 23.5% from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VZ 42.23 +0.24 +0.57%
Verizon Communications
$SPX 7,538.10 +54.87 +0.73%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 109.22 -0.52 -0.47%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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